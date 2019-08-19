Today

Preseason NFL — San Francisco at Denver, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., Root Sports.

Little League Baseball — World Series, consolation game at 8 a.m., international elimination games at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and United States elimination games at noon and 5 p.m., all on ESPN.

American Legion Baseball — AAA World Series, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., ESPNU.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., Root Sports; New York Yankees at Oakland, 7 p.m., ESPN.

Little League Baseball — World Series, consolation game at 8 a.m., international elimination game at noon and U.S. elimination game at 4:30 p.m., ESPN.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., Root Sports; New York Yankees at Oakland, 7 p.m., ESPN.

Little League Baseball — International semifinal at noon, ESPN, and U.S. semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN and 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

