Today
Golf — U.S. Open, 9:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1, and 4:30 p.m., Fox; Meijer LPGA Classic, 9:30 a.m., golf Channel.
NBA Basketball — NBA Finals Game 6, Toronto at Golden State, 6 p.m., ABC.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Minnesota, 10 a.m., Root Sports; Detroit at Kansas City, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Women’s Soccer — Women’s World Cup: Australia vs. Brazil, 9 a.m., Fox; South Africa vs. China, noon, Fox.
Track & Field — IAAF Diamond League Bislett Games, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
WNBA Basketball — Indiana at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Friday, June 14
Golf — U.S. Open, 9:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1, and 4:30 p.m., Fox; Meijer LPGA Classic, 9:30 a.m., golf Channel.
Women’s Soccer — Women’s World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland, 6 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Jamaica vs. Italy, 9 a.m., Fox; England vs. Argentina, noon, Fox.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
WNBA Basketball — Seattle at Washington, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Los Angeles at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Canadian Football League — Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Saturday, June 15
Golf — U.S. Open, 9 a.m., Fox; Meijer LPGA Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel.
Women’s Soccer — Women’s World Cup: Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 6 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Major League Baseball — Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Oakland, 6 p.m., Root Sports.
College Baseball — College World Series, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN.
Auto Racing — NASCRA Gander Outdoors Truck Series The M&Ms 200, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Canadian Football League — Ottawa at Calgary, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS; Winnipeg at British Columbia, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Track & Field — IAAF Diamond League Bislett Games, 1 p.m., NBC.