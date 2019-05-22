Today

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, noon, Root Sports

College Golf — NCAA women’s championships team match play, 8 p.m., Golf Channel.

Thursday, May 23

Pro Basketball — NBA Playoffs, Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., TNT.

Hockey — NHL Playoffs: San Jose at St. Louis, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Golf — Senior PGA Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.

Friday, May 24

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Auto Racing — Indy 500 Carb Day, 8 and 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

Golf — Senior PGA Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.

