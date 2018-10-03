Today
Major League Baseball — Playoffs: Colorado at Milwaukee, 2 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers, 5:37 p.m., MLB Network.
NFL Football — Indianapolis at New England, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.
College Football — Georgia State at Troy, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; Tulsa at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 5 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Safeway Open, 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour UL International Crown, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Nashville at New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Philadelphia at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, Oct. 5
High School Football — Redmond at North Bend, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Marshfield at Junction City, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM); Illinois Valley at Bandon, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Santiam Christian at Siuslaw, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM); Gold Beach at Toledo, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM); Brookings-Harbor at Douglas, 7 p.m., KURY (5.3 FM).
Major League Baseball — Cleveland at Houston, 8 a.m., TBS; Colorado at Milwaukee, 1:15 p.m., Fox Sports 1; New York Yankees at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TBS; Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:37 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
College Football — Dartmouth at Yale, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Georgia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m., ESPN; Middle Tennessee at Marshfield, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Utah at BYU, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA Preseason — Sacramento at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Delaware 400 qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Formula One Honda Japanese Grand Prix qualifying, 10 p.m., ESPN2; NHRA AAA Texas FallNationals qualifying, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 5 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Safeway Open, 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour UL International Crown, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.
Saturday, Oct. 6
College Football — Alabama at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Texas vs. Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox; Kansas at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Michigan, 9 a.m., ABC; Northwestern at Michigan State, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Tulane at Cincinnati, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Buffalo at Central Michigan, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; East Carolina at Temple, 9 a.m., ESPNEWS; Clemson at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; LSU at Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Florida State at Miami, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Navy at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; San Diego State at Boise State, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU; Kansas State at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Indiana at Ohio State, 1 p.m., Fox; Arizona State at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network; SMU at Central Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Kentucky at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN; UConn at Memphis, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Auburn at Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at UCLA, 4:30 p.m., Fox; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ABC; Washington State at Oregon State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Utah at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Colorado State at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Fresno State at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Cleveland at Houston, 1:30 p.m., TBS; New York Yankees at Boston, 5 p.m., TBS.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series, qualifying at 9:30 a.m. and race at noon, NBC Sports Network; Formula One Honda Japanese Grand Prix, 10 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — European PGA Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 5 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Safeway Open, 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour UL International Crown, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.
Major League Soccer — Portland at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m., Root Sports.