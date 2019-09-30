Today

High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (93.1 FM).

NFL Football — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Track & Field — World Championships, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).

Major League Baseball — National League Wild-Card Game: Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS.

Track & Field — World Championships, 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 2, Connecticut at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Major League Baseball — American League Wild-Card, Tampa Bay at Oakland, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2.

Track & Field — World Championships, 6:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

Hockey — Washington at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network; San Jose at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

