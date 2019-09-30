Today
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (93.1 FM).
NFL Football — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Track & Field — World Championships, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
Major League Baseball — National League Wild-Card Game: Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS.
Track & Field — World Championships, 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 2, Connecticut at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Major League Baseball — American League Wild-Card, Tampa Bay at Oakland, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2.
Track & Field — World Championships, 6:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Hockey — Washington at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network; San Jose at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.