Today

High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).

Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Houston at Cleveland, 10:30 a.m., TBS; Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Boston at New York Yankees, 4:30 p.m., TBS.

NFL Football — Washington at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

High School Volleyball — Siuslaw at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).

Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Houston at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m., TBS; Boston at New York Yankees, 5 p.m., TBS.

College Football — Appalachian State at Arkansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Hockey — San Jose at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1 (if necessary).

NBA Preseason — Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN: Golden State vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

Hockey — Vegas at Washington, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Golf — CIMB Classic, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.

