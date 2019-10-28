Today
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
NFL Football — Miami at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Major League Baseball — World Series Game 6, Washington at Houston, 5 p.m., Fox.
Hockey — Tampa Bay at New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Soccer — Western Conference final, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Major League Baseball — World Series Game 7, Washington at Houston, 5 p.m., Fox, if necessary.
NBA Basketball — Milwaukee at Boston, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Los Angeles Clippers at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Hockey — Minnesota at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Soccer — Eastern Conference final, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.