Today
Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., Root Sports; Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN.
WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 3, Seattle at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Thursday, Sept. 13
High School Volleyball — Junction City at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM).
NFL Football — Baltimore at Cincinnati, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network.
College Football — Boston College at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Golf — LPGA Tour The Evian Championship, 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; Web.com Tour Albertsons Boise Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Friday, Sept. 14
High School Football — Klamath Union at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM); North Bend at South Eugene, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Oakland at Bandon, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Siuslaw at Newport, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM).
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
College Football — Georgia State at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series World of Westgate 200, qualifying at 3 p.m. and race at 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series South Point 400 qualifying, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NHRA Dodge Nationals qualifying, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — LPGA Tour The Evian Championship, 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour The Ally Challenge, noon, Golf Channel; Web.com Tour Albertsons Boise Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 4, Seattle at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN2.