Today

Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., Root Sports; Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN.

WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 3, Seattle at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Thursday, Sept. 13

High School Volleyball — Junction City at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM).

NFL Football — Baltimore at Cincinnati, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network.

College Football — Boston College at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Golf — LPGA Tour The Evian Championship, 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; Web.com Tour Albertsons Boise Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.

Friday, Sept. 14

High School Football — Klamath Union at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM); North Bend at South Eugene, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Oakland at Bandon, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Siuslaw at Newport, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM).

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

College Football — Georgia State at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN.

Auto Racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series World of Westgate 200, qualifying at 3 p.m. and race at 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series South Point 400 qualifying, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NHRA Dodge Nationals qualifying, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

Golf — LPGA Tour The Evian Championship, 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour The Ally Challenge, noon, Golf Channel; Web.com Tour Albertsons Boise Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.

WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 4, Seattle at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

