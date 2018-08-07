Today
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 5 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Southeast Regional semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Southwest Regional semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
International Soccer — International Champions Cup, Chelseas vs. Olympique Lyonnais, noon, ESPNEWS; Real Madrid vs. AS Roma, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 11 a.m., Root Sports; Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Little League Baseball — Southwest Regional final, 10 a.m., ESPN; Southeast Regional final, noon, ESPN.
Golf — U.S. Women’s Amateur round of 64, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Midwest Regional semifinal, 8 a.m., ESPN; New England Regional semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN; Northwest Regional semifinal, noon, ESPN; Great Lakes Regional semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Regional semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Championship, 11 a.m., TNT; U.S. Women’s Amateur round of 32 and round of 16, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
NFL Preseason — Cleveland at New York Giants, 4 p.m., NFL Network; Dallas at San Francisco, 7 p.m., NFL Network.
Canadian Football League — Edmonton at British Columbia, 7 p.m., ESPN2.