Today
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield at Elmira, 7:15 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield at Elmira, 5:45 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
NBA Basketball — Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5 p.m., TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Houston at UConn, 4 p.m., ESPN; Illinois at Ohio State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m., ESPNU; UAB at Marshall, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Arizona at Utah, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Murray State at Austin Peay,, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Gonzaga at Loyola-Marymount, 8 p.m,, ESPN2; Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Duels at Daytona, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour Genesis Open, 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Women’s Australian Open, 7 p.m., Golf Channel.
Skiing — World Championships women’s giant slalom, 7:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, Feb. 15
High School Girls Basketball — Ashland at North Bend, 5:15 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
High School Boys Basketball — Ashland at North Bend, 6:45 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
NBA Basketball — All-Star Celebrity Game, 4 p.m., ESPN; All-Star Rising Stars Game, 6 p.m., TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — St. Joseph’s at Davidson, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Harvard at Princeton, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS; Buffalo at Toledo, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Troy at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPNU.
Women’s College Basketball — Oregon State at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Genesis Open, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Women’s Australian Open, 7 p.m., Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, qualifying at 1:30 p.m. and race at 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Skiing — World Championships men’s giant slalom, 8 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Saturday, Feb. 16
NBA Basketball — All-Star Saturday Night, 5 p.m., TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — Maryland at Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox; Clemson at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at TCU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; George Washington at Duquesne, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Auburn at Vanderbilt, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Oklahoma State at Texas, 10 a.m., CBS; Baylor at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN; Fordham at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Xavier at Providence, 11 a.m., Fox; Indiana at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Florida at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Army at Navy, 11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network; West Virginia at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Iowa State at Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; VCU at Dayton, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Network; La Salle at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network; North Carolina State at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Iowa at Rutgers, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Memphis at UCF, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Temple at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Boise State at San Diego State, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Tennessee at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN; Bradley at Illinois State, 5 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Butler, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Washington at Washington State, 5 p.m., ESPNU; USC at California, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Gonzaga at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at Wyoming, 7 p.m., ESPNU; Arizona State at Utah, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1; UCLA at Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 9 p.m., ESPN2.
AAF Football — Salt Lake at Birmingham, 11 a.m., TNT.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series The Daytona 300, qualifying at 6:30 a.m., and race at 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
College Softball — Oregon vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPNU.
Golf — PGA Tour Genesis Open, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic, noon, Golf Channel.
Skiing — World Championships women’s slalom, 5 a.m., NBC Sports Network.