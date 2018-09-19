Today
Major League Baseball — Boston at New York Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., Root Sports; Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Thursday, Sept. 20
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM).
NFL Football — New York Jets at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network.
College Football — Tulsa at Temple, 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — Web.com Tour Tour Championship, 7 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Tour Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel.
Friday, Sept. 21
High School Football — North Bend at Thurston, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM); Riddle at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Gold Beach at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM); Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m., KURY (93.5 FM).
College Football — Florida Atlatnic at Central Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Harvard at Brown, 4 p.m.,E SPNU; Penn State at Illinois, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Washington State at USC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 5 p.m., Root Sports.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250, qualifying at 1:30 p.m. and race at 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Federated Auto Parts 400 qualifying, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NHRA AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — Web.com Tour Tour Championship, 7 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Tour Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour Sanford International, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.