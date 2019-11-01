Today
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Sweet Home, 4 p.m, KMHS (91.3 FM).
College Football — Michigan at Maryland, 9 a.m., ABC; North Carolina State at Wake Forest, 9 a.m., ESPN; Houston at Central Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Nebraska at Purdue, 9 a.m., Fox; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Georgia at Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Kansas State at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU; UTEP at North Texas, 12:30 p.m., NFL Network; Army at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Miami at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; TCU at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Utah at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox; Tulsa at Tulane, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon State at Arizona, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network and KBBR (1340 AM); Cincinnati at East Carolina, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; UAB at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Northwestern at Indiana, 4 p.m., Fox; SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m., ABC; Oregon at USC, 5 p.m., Fox and KWRO (630 AM); Colorado at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network; BYU at Utah State, 7 p.m,, ESPN2; Boise State at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; New Mexico at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA Basketball — Philadelphia at Portland, 7 p.m., NBC Network and KHSN (1230 AM).
Auto Racing — Formula One United States Grand Prix qualifying, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS; NASCAR Xfinity Series The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, 5:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Bermuda Championship, 10:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Invesco QQQ Championship, 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, 5 p.m., Golf Channel; World Golf Championship and PGA Tour HSBC Champions, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Horse Racing — Breeders’ Cup, 12:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network, and 5 p.m., NBC.
Sunday, Nov. 3
NFL Football — Houston vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:15 p.m., CBS; New England at Baltimore, 5 p.m., NBC
Auto Racing — Formula One United States Grand Prix, 10:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup AAA Texas 500, noon, NBC Sports Network; NHRA Nevada Nationals, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Major League Baseball — Gold Glove awards, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — PGA Tour Bermuda Championship, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Invesco QQQ Championship, 12:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, 5 p.m., Golf Channel.
Running — New York Marathon, 6 a.m., ESPN2 (replay at 1 p.m., ABC).
Monday, Nov. 4
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
NFL Football — Dallas at New York Giants, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
NBA Basketball — Portland at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBC Network and KHSN (1230 AM).