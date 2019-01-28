Today
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM)
Men’s College Basketball — Duke at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN; Maryland Eastern Shore at Howard, 4 p.m., ESPNU; TCU at Texas Teck, 6 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPNU.
Hockey — Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
High School Boys Basketball — Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM); North Eugene at North Bend, 6:45 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM); North Eugene at North Bend, 5:15 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Kansas at Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at North Carolina State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Northwestern at Maryland, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Georgia at Arkansas, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN; Pittsburgh at Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Nevada at UNLV, 8 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA Basketball — New Orleans at Houston, 5 p.m., TNT; Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Hockey — Philadelphia at New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
NBA Basketball — Indiana at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN; Utah at Portland, 7:30 p.m., ESPN and KHSN (1230 AM).
Men’s College Basketball — Marquette at Butler, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Virginia Tech at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2; West Virginia at Iowa State, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Villanova at DePaul, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Memphis at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS; St. John’s at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN2; SMU at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPNU; UCLA at Washington State, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Hockey — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.