Today
Major League Baseball — St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series, games at 8 a.m., noon and 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
American Legion Baseball — World Series championship game, 4 p.m., ESPNU.
WNBA Basketball — Playoffs, Dallas at Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Major League Baseball — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., Root Sports; St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series, games at noon and 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Soccer — New York Red Bulls and New York City FC, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Thursday, Aug. 23
NFL Preseason — Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5 p.m., Fox.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series, games at noon and 4 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — LPGA Tour CP Women’s Open, 7:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour The Northern Trust, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; Web.com Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
WNBA Basketball — Playoffs, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2.