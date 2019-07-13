Today

Cycling — Tour de France Stage 10, 5 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

Major League Baseball — Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN.

Pro Basketball — NBA Summer League championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2.

World Team Tennis — Vegas Rollers vs. Washington Kastles, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

Tuesday, July 16

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

World Team Tennis — Orlando Storm at Springfield Lasers, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

Bowling — PBA Summer League quarterfinals, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

Wednesday, July 17

Cycling — Tour de France Stage 11, 5 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., Root Sports; Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN. .

Golf — LPGA Tour Great Lakes Invitational, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; British Open, 10:30 p.m., Golf Channel.

Bowling — PBA Summer League semifinals, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

