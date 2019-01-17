Today
Men’s College Basketball — Tennessee State at Tennesssee Tech, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Michigan State at Nebraska, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Gardner-Webb at Radford, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon State at Arizona State, 7 p.m,. Fox Sports 1; BYU at Pepperdine, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA Basketball — Philadelphia at Indiana, 4 p.m., TNT; Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT.
Tennis — Australian Open, 8 p.m. and midnight, ESPN2.
Golf — LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Desert Classic, noon, Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Chicago at New York Rangers, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, Jan. 18
High School Boys Basketball — Eagle Point at North Bend, 5:15 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Siuslaw at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM); Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Eagle Point at North Bend, 5:15 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Siuslaw at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM); Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Maryland at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Ohio at Toledo, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Eastern Michigan at Buffalo, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Xavier at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
NBA Basketball — San Antonio at Minnesota, 5 p.m., ESPN; New Orleans at Portland, 7:30 p.m,, ESPN and KHSN (1230 AM).
Tennis — Australian Open, 6 p.m. and midnight, ESPN2.
Golf — LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Desert Classic, noon, Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Skiing — World Cup Men’s Combined, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Saturday, Jan. 19
High School Girls Basketball — North Bend at Marshfield, 6 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
High School Boys Basketball — North Bend at Marshfield, 7:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
Men’s College Basketball — Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Miami, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Tulsa at UCF, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Florida at Georgia, 9 a.m., CBS; Richmond at Davidson, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Kansas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., Fox; Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Cincinnati at Wichita State, 11 a.m., CBS; Rhode Island at La Salle, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Navy at Army, 11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Stanford at Washington State, noon, Pac-12 Network; Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at USC, 1 p.m., CBS; TCU at Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; SMU at Memphis, 1 p.m., ESPNU; St. John’s at Butler, 1 p.m., Fox; Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 1:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; California at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Penn at Temple, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Virginia at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ESPNU; UMass at VCU, 3:30 p.m., NBC Sportss Network.; Oregon State at Arizona, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Tulane at UConn, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Houston at South Florida, 5 p.m., ESPNU; DePaul at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Air Force at Nevada, 7 p.m., EPNU; Oregon at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
NBA Basketball — Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Los Angeles Lakers at Houston, 5:30 p.m., ABC.
Tennis — Australian Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2, and midnight, ESPN.
Golf — LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Desert Classic, noon, Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 4 p.m., Golf Channel