Today

Major League Baseball — Boston at Cleveland, 4 p.m., ESPN.

Little League Softball — World Series quarterfinals, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., ESPN2.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Detroit, 4 p.m., Root Sports.

Little League Softball — World Series semifinals, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN2.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Detroit, 4 p.m., Root Sports; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN.

Little League Softball — World Series championship, 7 p.m., ESPN.

WNBA Basketball — Seattle at Washington, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Connecticut at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPN2.

