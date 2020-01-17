Today
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield at North Bend, 6 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield at North Bend, 7:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Baylor at Oklahoma State, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Connecticut at Villanova, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 9 a.m., Fox; Ohio State at Penn State, 9 a.m., ESPNU; North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., ESPN; La Salle at Rhode Island, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Auburn at Florida, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Kansas at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Purdue at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at VCU, 11 a.m., CBS Sport Network; Marquette at Georgetown, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Richmond at George Mason, 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Oregon at Washington, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Kentucky at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Houston at Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa State at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNU; Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Providence at Creighton, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; George Washington at UMass, 1:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Louisville at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; New Mexico at UNLV, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Northern Iowa at Bradley, 3 p.m., ESPN2; South Florida at UCF, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Stanford at USC, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Nevada at San Diego State, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; LSU at Mississippi, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Temple at SMU, 5 p.m., ESPNU; Utah at Arizona State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network; BYU at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Utah State at Boise State, 7 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA Basketball — Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Los Angeles Lakers at Houston, 5:30 p.m., ABC.
Golf — LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., Golf Channel and noon NBC; PGA Tour American Express, noon, Golf Channel; Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Sunday, Jan. 19
NFL Football — AFC Championship, Tennessee at Kansas City, noon, CBS; NFC Championship, Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m., Fox.
Men’s College Basketball — Davidson at Fordham, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; East Carolina at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPNU; California at UCLA, 5 p.m., ESPNU.
Tennis — Australian Open, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, NBC; PGA Tour American Express, noon, Golf Channel.
Bowling — PBA Hall of Fame Classic, 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Monday, Jan. 20
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
NBA Basketball — New Orelans at Memphis, 2 p.m., TNT; Los Angeles Lakers at Boston, 4:30 p.m.,TNT; Golden State at Portland, 7 p.m., TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — Sacred Heart at Robert Morris, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Bucknell at Colgate, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; North Carolina State at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Oklahoma at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Women’s College Basketball — Mississippi State at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Tennis — Australian Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, 11 a.m., Golf Channel.