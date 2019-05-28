Today

Major League Baseball — Texas at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

College Golf — NCAA men’s team championship, quarterfinals at 8 a.m. and semifinals at 1 p.m., Golf Channel.

WNBA Basketball — Indiana at Connecticut, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Newtwork.

Wednesday, May 29

Major League Baseball — Texas at Seattle, 12:30 p.m., Root Sports; Chicago Cubs at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Hockey — Stanley Cup Finals Game 2, St. Louis at Boston, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

College Golf — NCAA men’s team championship, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.

WNBA Basketball — Seattle at Minnesota, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

Thursday, May 30

Pro Basketball — NBA Finals Game 1, Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m., ABC.

Major League Baseball — Los Angeles Angels at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Golf — U.S. Women’s Open, 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1; PGA Tour Memorial, 11:30 a.m., Golf Channel.

College Softball — College World Series, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN.

Track & Field — IAAF Diamond League, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

