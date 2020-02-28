Today
High School Boys Basketball — Grant Union at Coquille, 5 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Bandon at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Providence at Villanova, 9 a.m., Fox; Texas at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN; Texas A&M at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kansas at Kansas State, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Baylor at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN; UConn at East Carolina, 11 am., ESPNU; Florida at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Marquette, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Auburn at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Oklahoma at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2; North Carolina at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ESPN; Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPNU; George Washington at VCU, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network; BYU at Pepperdine, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN; Utah at California, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network; UCF at Tulsa, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Northern Iowa at Drake, 3 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Butler, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; San Diego State at Nevada, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan State at Maryland, 5 p.m., ESPN; Arizona State at USC, 5 p.m., ESPNU; Memphis at Tulane, 5 pm., CBS Sports Network; Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN; Utah State at New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
NBA Basketball — Houston at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300, qualifying at 10 a.m. and race at 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 qualifying, 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Running — U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, 9 a.m., NBC.
Major League Soccer — Atlanta at Nashville, 5:30 p.m., Fox.
Golf — PGA Tour Honda Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic, 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
College Gymnastics — UCLA at Oregon State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Bowling — PBA Indianapolis Open, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
XFL Football — Los Angeles at New York, 11 a.m., ABC; Seattle at St. Louis, 2 p.m., Fox.
Sunday, March 1
Auto Racing — NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox.
Men’s College Basketball — South Florida at Temple, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Michigan at Ohio State, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Creighton at St. John’s, 10 a.m., ESPN; Xavier at Georgetown, 11 a.m., CBS; St. Louis at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Michigan at Ohio State, 1 p.m., CBS; Towson at Northeastern, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Wichita State at Southern Methodist, 1 p.m., ESPNU; Colorado at Stanford, 3 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA Basketball — Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Soccer — Chicago at Seattle, noon, ESPN; Minnesota at Portland, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour Honda Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic, 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel
Hockey — Philadelphia at New York Rangers, 9 a.m., NBC; Washington at Minnesota, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Los Angeles at Vegas, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network.
XFL Football — Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Monday, March 2
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — North Eugene at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. K-Light (98.7 FM).
High School Boys Basketball — North Eugene at North Bend, 6:45 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — North Carolina State at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN; Alabama State at Texas Southern, 6 p.m., ESPNU.
Spring Training Baseball — Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs, noon, ESPN.