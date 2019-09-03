Today

Tennis — U.S. Open quarterfinals, 9 a.m. and continuing all day, ESPN.

Thursday, Sept. 5

High School Volleyball — Phoenix at Marshfield, 3:30 p.m., and Reedsport at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).

NFL Football — Green Bay at Chicago, 5:15 p.m., NBC.

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., Root Sports.

Tennis — U.S. Open, women’s semifinals, 4 p.m. ESPN.

Friday, Sept. 6

High School Football — Marshfield at North Bend, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM) and KMHS (105.1 FM); Oakland at Coquille, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Gold Beach at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM) and KURY (95.3 FM); Siuslaw at Elmira, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM).

Tennis — U.S. Open men’s doubles final, 9 a.m., ESPN2; men’s semifinals, 1 p.m., ESPN.

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., Root Sports.

College Football — Marshall at Boise State, 6 p.m., ESPN2.

