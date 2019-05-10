Today

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Boston, 10 a.m., Root Sports; Cleveland at Oakland, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

Hockey — NHL Playoffs, St. Louis at San Jose, 5 p.m., NBC.

Auto Racing — Formula One Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IndyCar Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

Golf — European Tour British Masters, 5 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Byron Nelson Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions, noon, Golf Channel.

Major League Soccer — Los Angeles Galaxy vs. New York City FC, 1 p.m., ESPN.

Sunday, May 12

NBA Basketball — Portland at Denver, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Philadelphia at Toronto, 4 p.m., TNT.

Hockey — NHL Playoffs, Carolina at Boston, noon, NBC.

Auto Racing — Formula One Spanish Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2.

Golf — PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions, noon, Golf Channel.

Major League Soccer — Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC, 11:30 a.m., Fox; D.C. United vs. Sporting KC, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

Women’s Soccer — International friendly, South America at United States, 1:30 p.m., Fox.

Monday, May 13

High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).

High School Baseball — Elmira at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Hockey — NHL Playoffs: St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

