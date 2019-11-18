Today

High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).

NFL Football — Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 5 p.m., ESPN.

NBA Basketball — Portland at Houston, 5 p.m., NBA Network and KMHS (1230 AM).

Men’s College Basketball — Utah Valley at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Hawaii at Illinois, 5 p.m., ESPNU.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

NBA Basketball — Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m., NBA Network and KHSN (1230 AM).

College Football — Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Men’s College Basketball — Virginia at Connecticut, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

Hockey — Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Edmonton at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

NBA Basketball — Golden State at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Boston at Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m., ESPN.

College Football — Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Hockey — Washington at New York Rangers, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

