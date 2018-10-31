Today
NFL Football — Oakland at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.
NBA Basketball — Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.; New Orleans at Portland, 7:30 p.m., TNT and KHSN (1230 AM).
College Football — Northern Illinois at Akron and Ohio at Western Michigan, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network or ESPNU.
Major League Soccer — Knockout Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Figure Skating — World Championships, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Toto Japan Classic, 8:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Winnipeg vs. Florida, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, Nov. 2
High School Football — North Marion at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM); North Bend at Scappoose, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Bandon at Neah-Kah-Nie, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Brookings-Harbor at Amity, 7 p.m., KURY (95.3 FM).
NBA Basketball — Oklahoma City at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
College Football — Penn at Cornell, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Pittsburgh at Virginia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Colorado at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup AAA Texas 500 qualifying, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series JAG Metals 350, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Toto Japan Classic, 8:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Saturday, Nov. 3
High School Football — Lost River at Coquille, 1 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM).
Colllege Football — Louisville at Clemson, 9 a.m., ABC; Nebraska at Ohio State, 9 a.m., Fox; Texas A&M at Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; Michigan State at Maryland, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma State at Baylor, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Air Force at Army, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Memphis at East Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Georgia at Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., CBS; West Vriginia at Texas, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Iowa at Purdue, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Florida State at North Carolina State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Tulane at South Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Navy at Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU; Kansas State at TCU, 12:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Penn State at Michigan, 12:45 p.mm., ESPN; Utah at Arizona State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network; UConn at Tulsa, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Houston at SMU, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Duke at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame at Northwestern, 4:15 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at Oregon, 4:30 p.m., Fox; Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m., CBS; Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 5 p.m. ABC; Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network; USC at Oregon State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1; BYU at Boise State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; San Diego State at New Mexico, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU; Fresno State at UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; California at Washington State, 7:45 p.m., ESPN.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, qualifying at 10:30 a.m., CNBC, and race at 1:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Shiners Hospitals for Children Open, 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Toto Japan Classic, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Gymnastics — World Championships, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.