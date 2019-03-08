Today
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield TBA, KMHS (105.1 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield TBA, KMHS (105.1 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Tennessee at Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; Villanova at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., Fox; TCU at Texas, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Florida at Kentucky, 11 a.m., CBS; Texas Tech at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS; Baylor at Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN; Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Marquette, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Oregon State at Washington State, noon, Pac-12 Network; Louisville at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN; UCF at Temple, 1 p.m., ESPN2; West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPNEWS; USC at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network; St. John’s at Xavier, 2 p.m., Fox; Duke at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Kansas State, 3 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Michigan at Michigan State, 5 p.m., ESPN; DePaul at Creighton, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Missouri Valley semifinals, 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Ohio Valley Championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Creighton, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Wichita State at Tulane, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Tulsa at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU; Oregon at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN; San Diego State at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; WCC quarterfinals, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., ESPN2.
Women’s College Basketball — Pac-12 semifinals, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
NBA Basketball — Boston at Los Angeles Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Phoenix at Portland, 7 p.m., KSHN (1230 AM).
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series, qualifying at 9:30 a.m. and race at 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel, and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic, 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
AAF Football — Salt Lake at San Diego, 5 p.m., NFL Network.
Sunday, March 10
Men’s College Basketball — Patriot League semifinals, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Houston at Cincinnati, 9 a.m., CBS: Illinois State at Penn State, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Big South championship, 10 a.m., ESPN; UConn at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Missouri Valley championship, 11:10 a.m., CBS; Atlantic Sun championship, noon, ESPN; SMU at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU; Wisconsin at Ohio State, 1:20 p.m., CBS; MAAC semifinals, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Women’s College Basketball — ACC Championship, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic Ten championship, 9 a.m., ESPNU; SEC championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2; AAC semifinals, 1 p.m,, ESPN2, and 3:30 pm., ESPNU; Big 12 semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Big Ten championship, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Pac-12 championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Auto Racing — IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix, 10:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Soccer — Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, 2 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
AAF Football — Memphis at Atlanta, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network; San Antonio at Arizona, 5 p.m., NFL Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel, and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic, 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Boston at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Los Angeles at Anaheim, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Monday, March 11
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — CAA semifinals, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Southern Conference final, 4 p.m., ESPN; Horizon League semifinals, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPNU; WCC semifinals, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; MAAC final, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Women’s College Basketball — Metro Atlantic championship, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU; Big East semifinals, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; American Athletic championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Big 12 Championship, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Hockey — San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.