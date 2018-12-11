Today
High School Boys Basketball — Riddle at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Riddle at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM).
NBA Basketball — Portland at Houston, 5 p.m., NBA Network and KHSN (1230 AM).
Men’s College Basketball — Villanova at Pennsylvania, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado at New Mexico, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Hockey — Detroit at Washington, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
NBA Basketball — Portland at Memphis, 5 p.m., KHSN (1230 AM); Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ESPN; Toronto at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Chicago State at DePaul, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; LSU at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Hockey — Pittsburgh at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Thursday, Dec. 13
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield vs. North Valley, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield vs. North Valley, 8:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
NFL Football —Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City, 5 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.
NBA Basketball — Los Angeles Lakers at Houston, 5 p.m., TNT; Dallas at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
College Volleyball — NCAA semifinals, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN.
Swimming — World Championships, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
College Golf — East Lake Cup, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Golf Channel.