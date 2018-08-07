Today
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Midwest Regional semifinal, 8 a.m., ESPN; New England Regional semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN; Northwest Regional semifinal, noon, ESPN; Great Lakes Regional semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Regional semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Championship, 11 a.m., TNT; U.S. Women’s Amateur round of 32 and round of 16, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
NFL Preseason — Cleveland at New York Giants, 4 p.m., NFL Network; Dallas at San Francisco, 7 p.m., NFL Network.
Canadian Football League — Edmonton at British Columbia, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Friday, Aug. 10
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Midwest Regional semifinal, 8 a.m., ESPN; New England Regional semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN; Northwest Regional semifinal, noon, ESPN; Great Lakes Regional semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Regional semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Championship, 11 a.m., TNT; U.S. Women’s Amateur quarterfinals, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
NFL Preseason — Atlanta at New York Jets, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network; Detroit at Oakland, 7:30 p.m,. NFL Network.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Consumer Energy 400 qualifying, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Basketball — Big 3 Week 8 games, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Tennis — Rogers Cup quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Major League Baseball — Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Houston, 4 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Midwest Regional final, 8 a.m., ESPN; New England Regional final, 10 a.m., ESPN; Northwest Regional final, noon, ESPN; Great Lakes Regional final, 2 p.m., ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Regional final, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Regional final, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Championship, 8 a.m., TNT, and 11 a.m., CBS.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200, qualifying at 6:30 a.m. and race at 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Xfinity Series Mid-Ohio Challenge, noon, NBC Sports Network.
Preseason Football — Minnesota at Denver, 6 p.m., NFL Network.
National Women’s Soccer League — Seattle at Utah, 12:30 p.m., Lifetime Network.
Tennis — Rogers Cup semifinals, 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., ESPN2.