Today
NBA Preseason — Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN: Golden State vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Hockey — Vegas at Washington, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — CIMB Classic, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Thursday, Oct. 11
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Marist, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
High School Football — Toledo at Bandon, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Reedsport at Gold Beach, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM).
NFL Football — Philadelphia at New York Giants, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.
College Football — Texas Tech at TCU, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Georgia Southern at Texas State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Major League Baseball — New York Yankees at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TBS.
Golf — LPGA Tour Hana Bank Championship, 10:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour CIMB Classic, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
International Soccer — Friendly, Colombia at United States, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Friday, Oct. 12
High School Football — North Bend at Ridgeview, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Elmira at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM); Days Creek at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Siuslaw at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM); St. Mary’s at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m., KURY (95.3 FM).
Major League Baseball — NLCS Game 1, Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee,
College Football — South Florida at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPN; Air Force at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Arizona at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Auto Racing — NHRA Carolina Nationals qualifying, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour HANA Bank Championship, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour SAS Championship, noon, Golf Channel; PGA Tour CIMB Classic, 8 p.m., Golf Channel.