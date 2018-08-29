Today
Major League Baseball — Seattle at San Diego, 4 p.m., Root Sports.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN.
Thursday, Aug. 30
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Springfield, 3 p.m., and Marshfield vs. South Medford, 4:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
Major League Football — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
NFL Preseason — Cleveland at Detroit, 4 p.m., NFL Network; Denver at Arizona, 7 p.m., NFL Network.
College Football — UCF at UConn, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Wake Forest at Tulane, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m., ESPN; Missouri State at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Weber State at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m., ESPN, and 3 p.m., ESPN2.
Track & Field — IAAF Diamond League final, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Web.com Tour DAP Championship, noon, Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Friday, Aug. 31
High School Football — North Bend at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM) and K-Light (98.7 FM); Elmira at Siuslaw, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM); Brookings-Harbor at Gold Beach, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM) and KURY (95.3 FM).
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
College Football — Syracuse at Western Michigan, 3 p.m., CBS Sporst Network; Army at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Western Kentucky at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN; San Diego State at Stanford, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Colorado vs. Colorado State, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m., ESPN, and 3 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — Web.com Tour DAP Championship, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Dell Technologies Championship, 11:30 a.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, 3:30 p.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic, 5:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Track & Field — IAAF Diamond League final, 4 p.m., NBC.
Women’s Soccer — Friendly, Chile at United States, 8:20 p.m., ESPN2.
WNBA Basketball — Playoffs, Altanta at Washington, 5 p.m., and Seattle at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS.