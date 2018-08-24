Today
College Football — NC A&T vs. Jacksonville State, 4 p.m., ESPN; Hawaii at Colorado State, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Wyoming at New Mexico State, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
NFL Preseason — Kansas City at Chicago, 10 a.m., NFL Network; Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., NFL Network; New Orleans at Los Angeles Chargers, 5 p.m., CBS.
Major League Baseball — Washington at New York Mets, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Atlanta at Miami, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Arizona, 6 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series international final, 9:30 a.m., ABC; and U.S. Championship at 12:30 p.m., ABC.
Auto Racing — Formula One Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series Johnsonville 180, qualifying at 9:30 a.m. and race at noon, NBC Sports Network; IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 5:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour The Northern Trust, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour CP Women’s Open, noon, Golf Channel; Champions Tour Boeing Classic, 3 p.m., Golf Channel; Web.com Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 5 p.m., Golf Channel.
National Women’s Soccer League — Portland at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS.
Tennis — Connecticut Open final, noon, ESPN2; Winston-Salem Open Final, 2 p.m., ESPN2.
Sunday, Aug. 26
NFL Preseason — Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m., Fox; Arizona at Dallas, 5 p.m., NBC.
Major League Baseball — Boston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Arizona, 1 p.m., Root Sports; New York Yankees at Baltimore, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series, third place game, 7 a.m., ESPN, and championship game, noon, ABC.
Auto Racing — Formula One Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250, 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Major League Soccer — D.C. United at New York Red Bulls, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Portland, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour The Northern Trust, 9 a.m., Golf Channel, and 11 a.m., CBS; Web.com Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour CP Women’s Open, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour Boeing Classic, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Triathlon — Ironman World Championship, 1 p.m., NBC.
WNBA Basketball — Semifinals, noon and 2 p.m., ESPN2.
Monday, Aug. 27
Major League Baseball — Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN; Colorado at Los Angeles Angels, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m., ESPN, and 3 p.m., ESPN2.