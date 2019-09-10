Today

High School Volleyball — Marshfield vs. Creswell, 5:30 p.m., and Marshfield at Coquille, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM ).

Major League Baseball — Cincinnati at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Track & Field — USA vs. Europe, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Major League Baseball — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports; Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN.

National Women’s Soccer League — Orlando at Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS.

WNBA Basketball — Playoffs, TBA, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2.

College Volleyball — Oregon at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPNU.

Thursday, Sept. 12

NFL Football — Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network.

World Cup Basketball — Semifinals, 1 a.m., ESPN.

Major League Baseball — Cincinnati at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Golf — PGA Tour Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; Solheim Cup, midnight, Golf Channel.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0