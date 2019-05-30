Today
Pro Basketball — NBA Finals Game 1, Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m., ABC.
Major League Baseball — Los Angeles Angels at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Golf — U.S. Women’s Open, 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1; PGA Tour Memorial, 11:30 a.m., Golf Channel.
College Softball — College World Series, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN.
Track & Field — IAAF Diamond League, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, May 31
Major League Baseball — Los Angeles Angels at Seattle, 7 p.m. Root Sports.
College Baseball — NCAA regionals, 9 a.m., noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., ESPNU, and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., ESPN2.
College Softball — College World Series, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic, 8:30 a.m., Golf Channel; U.S. Women’s Open, 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1; PGA Tour Memorial, 11:30 a.m., Golf Channel.
WNBA Basketball — Seattle at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Las Vegas at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Saturday, June 1
Major League Baseball — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; TBA, 7 p.m., Fox.
Hockey — Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3, Boston at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBC.
Tennis — French Open, 8 a.m., NBC.
College Baseball — NCAA regionals, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPNU and 7 p.m., ESPNU.
College Softball — Women’s College World Series, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — U.S. Women’s Open, 11 a.m., Fox; PGA Tour Memorial, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic, noon, Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup The Pocono 400 qualifying, 8:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Xfinity Series The Pocono Green 250, qualifying at 7 a.m. and race at 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1; IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 1, 12:30 p.m., NBC; NHRA Route 66 Nationals, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Major League Soccer — Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Bowling — PGA Playoffs semifinals, 9 a.m., Fox.