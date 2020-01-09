Today
High School Girls Basketball — Myrtle Point at Coquille, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM).
High School Boys Basketball — Myrtle Point at Coquille, 5:30 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM).
NBA Basketball — Boston at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., TNT; Houston at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — Drexel at Towson, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Memphis at Wichita State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Michigan, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Hofstra at Northwestern, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Murray State at Jacksonville State, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Washington State at California, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Arizona State at Oregon State, 8 p.m., ESPNU; BYU at St. Mary’s, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
Golf — PGA Tour Sony Open, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Nashville at Chicago, 5:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, Jan. 10
High School Girls Basketball — Ashland at North Bend, 5:15 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
High School Boys Basketball — Ashland at North Bend, 6:45 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Marshfield vs. Henley, 7:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
NBA Basketball — New Orleans at New York Knicks, 5 p.m., ESPN; Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Penn at Princeton, 2 p.m., ESPNU; Buffalo at Miami, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Northern Kentucky at Illinois (Chicago), 4 p.m., ESPN2; Iona at Rider, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Maryland at Iowa, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Ball State at Akron, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Butler at Providence, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Women’s College Basketball — Oregon at Arizona State, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Oregon State at Arizona, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Sony Open, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Saturday, Jan. 11
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield vs. Klamath Union, 3 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
NFL Football — TBA at San Francisco, 1:30 p.m., NBC; TBA at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., CBS.
Men’s College Basketball — Ohio State at Indiana, 9 a.m., Fox; Alabama at Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN: Georgetown at Villanova, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Cincinnati at Central Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Tulane at Temple, 9 a.m., ESPNU; UMass at Dayton, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Baylor at Kansas, 9 a.m., CBS; Louisville at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN; Oklahoma State at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2; SMU at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Rhode Island at VCU, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Creighton at Xavier, 11 a.m., Fox; Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Syracuse at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN; Marquette at Seton Hall, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Houston at Tulsa, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Georgie at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Washington State at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Mississippi State at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN; Washington at California, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Oklahoma at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Nevada at Utah State, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Santa Clara at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., ESPNU; USC at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPNU; Arizona State at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Sony Open, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.