Today
Women’s Soccer — Women’s World Cup: Netherlands vs. Canada, 9 a.m., Fox; Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Sweden vs. United States, noon, Fox; Thailand vs. Chile, noon, Fox Sports 1.
NBA Basketball — NBA Draft, 4 p.m., ESPN, ESPNU and NBA Network.
College Baseball — College World Series, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Major League Baseball — Baltimore at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Track & Field — IAAF World Challenge, 10 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Travelers Championship, 4:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and noon, Golf Channel; KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
WNBA Basketball — Phoenix at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Washington at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Friday, June 21
Major League Baseball — Baltimore at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
College Baseball — College World Series, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN.
Canadian Football League — British Columbia at Edmonton, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Travelers Championship, noon, Golf Channel; Women’s PGA Championship, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — NHL Draft, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
WNBA Basketball — Seattle at Washington, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Los Angeles at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Saturday, June 22
Women’s Soccer — Women’s World Cup: Round of 16, 8:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1, and noon, Fox.
College Baseball — College World Series, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Baltimore at Seattle, 1 p.m., Root Sports; Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Teams TBA, 4 p.m., Fox.
Golf — PGA Tour Travelers Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; Women’s PGA Championship, noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship, noon, Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — Formula One French Grand Prix qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying, noon, Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gateway 200 qualifying, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Big 3 Basketball — Week 1, at Detroit, 5 p.m., CBS.