Today
Swimming — USA championships, 11 a.m., NBC, and 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Baseball — Boston at New York Yankees, 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Houston, 4 p.m., Root Sports; Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Pro Football — Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 4 p.m., ESPN and NFL Network.
Golf — Women’s British Open, 3 a.m., Golf Channel, and 8 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour The Wyndham Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, 8:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Xfinity Series The Zippo 200 qualifying at 8:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network, and race at 12:30 p.m., NBC; NHRA Seattle, 2 p.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup qualifying, 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Soccer — Los Angeles Galaxy at Atlanta United, 2 p.m., Fox.
Women’s Soccer — Friendly, Ireland at United States, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Big 3 Basketball — Enemies vs. Power, noon, CBS Sports Network.
Pan-Am Games — 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m., ESPNU.
Extreme Sports — X Games, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Swimming — USA Championships, 1 p.m., and 10 p.m., NBC.
Major League Baseball — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m., Root Sports; Boston at New York Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — Women’s British Open, 4 p.m., Golf Channel, and 8:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour The Wyndham Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS.
Auto Racing — Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA Northwest Neationals, 1 p.m., Fox; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup The Go Bowling at the Glen, noon, NBC Sports Network.
Major League Soccer — Portland at Minnesota United, 1 p.m., ESPN; Philadelphia at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Sporting KC at Seattle, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Pan-Am Games — 8 a.m., noon and 4:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Big 3 Basketball — 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
TBT Basketball — Chicago Regional semifinals, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., ESPN.
Monday, Aug. 5
Major League Baseball — Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Little League Baseball — Southeast Regional semifinal, 4 p.m., .ESPN2; Southwest Regional semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Pan-Am Games — 8 a.m., noon and 4:30 p.m., ESPNU.