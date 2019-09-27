Today
College Football — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox; Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ABC; Middle Tennessee at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Texas A&M at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas at TCU, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Buffalo at Miami Ohio, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Central Michigan at Western Michigan, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Mississippi at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Clemson at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ABC; USC at Washington, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, 12:30 p.m., NFL Network; Georgia Tech at Temple, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Iowa State at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Purdue, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; SMU at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU; Mississippi State at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; UConn at Central Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Oregon State, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network and KBBR (1340 AM); Ohio State at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Colorado State at Utah State, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; UNLV at Wyoming, 5 p.m., ESPNU; Washington State at Utah, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1; UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Hawaii at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Major League Baseball — Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; TBA, 4 p.m., Fox.
Track & Field — World Championships, 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., NBC.
Auto Racing — Formula One The Russian Grand Prix qualifying, 5 a.m., ESPNU; NASCAR Xfinity Series The Drive for the Cure, qualifying at 9:30 a.m. and race at 12:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — LPGA Tour The Indy Women in Tech Championship, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Open, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Safeway Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Running — Berlin Marathon, midnight, NBC Sports Network.
Sunday, Sept. 29
NFL Football — Oakland at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at Arizona, 1 p.m., Fox; Minnesota at Chicago, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Dallas at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Major League Baseball — TBA, noon, TBS.
Track & Field — World Championships, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., NBC.
National Women’s Soccer League — Portland vs. Seattle, 11 a.m., ESPN2.
Major League Soccer — DC United at New York Red Bulls, 2 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Los Angeles FC at Minesota, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Auto Racing — Formula One Russian Grand Prix, 4 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA Midwest Nationals, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup The Bank of America 400, 11 a.m., NBC.
Golf — LPGA The Indy Women in Tech Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Pure Insurance Open, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour The Safeway Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 1, noon, ESPN.
Monday, Sept. 30
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (93.1 FM).
NFL Football — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Track & Field — World Championships, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.