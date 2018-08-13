Today
Major League Baseball — New York Mets and New York Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League World Series — Games TBA, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., ESPN, and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Softball — Little League World Series semifinals, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., Root Sports; Boston at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Softball — Little League World Series championship game, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Major League Soccer — Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — U.S. Amateur round of 64 matches, 2 p.m., Fox Sports 1.