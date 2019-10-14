Today

High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).

Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Houston at New York Yankees, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; St. Louis at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS.

Hockey — Tampa Bay at Montreal, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Men’s Soccer — Canada vs. United States, 4:15 p.m., ESPN2.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Major League Baseball — Playoffs, St. Louis at Washington, 1 p.m., TBS (if necessary); Houston at New York Yankees, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

College Football — South Alabama at Troy, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

NBA Preseason — Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m., ESPN; Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

Hockey — Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Philadelphia at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Thursday, Oct. 17

High School Volleyball — Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).

NFL Football — Kansas City at Denver, 5 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.

College Football — UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m., ESPN.

Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Houston at New York Yankees, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

