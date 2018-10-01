Today
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
NFL Football — Kansas City at Denver, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 10 a.m., ESPN; Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1 p.m., ESPN.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Junction City, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM).
Major League Baseball — National League Wild Card game, 5 p.m., ESPN.
NBA Preseason — Cleveland at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT; Denver at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Major League Baseball — American League Wild Card game, Oakland at New York Yankees, 5 p.m., TBS.
Hockey — Boston at Washington, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Anaheim at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.