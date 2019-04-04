Today
NBA Basketball — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., TNT; Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — NIT championship, 4 p.m., ESPN; Slam dunk and 3-point championship and skills competitions for men and women, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.
Women’s Soccer — International Friendly, Australia at United States, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Friday, April 5
Women’s College Basketball — NCAA tournament semifinals, Oregon vs. Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame vs. Connecticut, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA Basketball — Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Denver, 7:30 p.m., ESPN and KHSN (1230 AM).
Men’s College Basketball — CBI Tournament final, game 3, 4 p.m., ESPNU.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., Root Sports.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup The Ford City 500 qualifying, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.
Saturday, April 6
Men’s College Basketball — NCAA tournament semifinals, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., CBS.
NBA Basketball — Hall of Fame Announcement, 9 a.m., ESPN2.
Major League Baseball — Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 11 a.m., Root Sports; Texas at Los Angeles Angels, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series The NXS 300, qualifying at 6:30 a.m. and race at 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1; IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama qualifying, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Network;
Golf — Augusta National Women’s Amateur, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and 12:30 p.m., NBC; LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration, 2 p.m., Golf Channel.
Major League Soccer — Los Angeles FC vs. D.C. United, noon, Fox.