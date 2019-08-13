Today
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Detroit, 4 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Softball — World Series semifinals, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Detroit, 4 p.m., Root Sports; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Little League Softball — World Series championship, 7 p.m., ESPN.
WNBA Basketball — Seattle at Washington, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Connecticut at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Thursday, Aug. 15
NFL Preseason — Oakland at Arizona, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Detroit, noon, Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series: Caribbean vs. Australia, 10 a.m., ESPN; New England vs. Southeast, noon, ESPN; Asia Pacific vs. Latin America, 2 p.m., ESPN; Midwest vs. Great Lakes, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 8:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour BMW Championship, noon, Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series The UNOH 200, qualifying at 4 p.m. and race at 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Tennis — Western & Southern Open round of 16, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2.