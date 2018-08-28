Today
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Newport, 6 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
Major League Baseball — Seattle at San Diego, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN.
WNBA Basketball — Semifinals Game 2, Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m., and Phoenix at Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Major League Baseball — Seattle at San Diego, 4 p.m., Root Sports.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN.
Thursday, Aug. 30
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Springfield, 3 p.m., and Marshfield vs. South Medford, 4:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
Major League Football — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
NFL Preseason — Cleveland at Detroit, 4 p.m., NFL Network; Denver at Arizona, 7 p.m., NFL Network.
College Football — UCF at UConn, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Wake Forest at Tulane, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m., ESPN; Missouri State at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m., ESPN, and 3 p.m., ESPN2.
Track & Field — IAAF Diamond League final, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Web.com Tour DAP Championship, noon, Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.