Today
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
NFL Football — New England at New York Jets, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
High School Volleyball — Elmira at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
Major League Baseball — World Series Game 1, Washington at Houston, 5 p.m., Fox.
NBA Basketball — New Orleans at Toronto, 5 p.m., TNT; Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Major League Baseball — World Series Game 2, Washington at Houston, 5 p.m., Fox.
NBA Basketball — Boston at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Portland, 7 p.m., ESPN>
Golf — PGA Tour Zozo Championship, 8 p.m. and midnight, Golf Channel.
Hockey — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Soccer — Playoffs, TBA at New York City FC, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.