Today

High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).

NFL Football — Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.

College Football — Gasparilla Bowl, Central Florida vs. Marshall, 11:30 a.m., ESPN.

NBA Basketball — New Orleans at Portland, 7 p.m., NBA TV and KHSN (1230 AM).

Men’s College Basketball — Diamond Head Classic, semifinals at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN2, consolation semifinals at 1:30 p.m., ESPNU.

Hockey — New York Rangers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

College Football — Hawaii Bowl: Brigham Young vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

NBA Basketball — Boston at Toronto, 9 a.m., ESPN; Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Houston at Golden State, 2 p.m., ABC; Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Laker, 5 p.m., ABC and ESPN; New Orleans at Denver, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

