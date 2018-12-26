Today
College Football — First Responder Bowl, Boston College vs. Boise State, 10:30 a.m., ESPN; Quick Lane Bowl, Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; Cheez-It Bowl, California vs. TCU, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Thursday, Dec. 27
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield vs. Palo Verde, 11 a.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
College Football — Independence Bowl, Temple vs. Duke, 10:30 a.m., ESPN: Pinstripe Bowl, Miami vs. Wisconsn, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; Texas Bowl, Baylor vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN.
NBA Basketball — Boston at Houston, 5 p.m., TNT; Philadelphia at Utah, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — Missouri-Kansas City at Creighton, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Hockey — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, Dec. 28
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield at Arizona tournament, TBA, KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
College Football — Music City Bowl, Auburn vs. Purdue, 10:30 a.m., ESPN; Camping World Bowl, Syracuse vs. West Virginia, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; Alamo Bowl, Iowa State vs. Washington State, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Illinois-Chicago at Wright State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Southern at Marquette, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.