Today
High School Girls Basketball — North Bend at Marshfield, 6 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
High School Boys Basketball — North Bend at Marshfield, 7:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
Men’s College Basketball — Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Miami, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Tulsa at UCF, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Florida at Georgia, 9 a.m., CBS; Richmond at Davidson, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Kansas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., Fox; Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Cincinnati at Wichita State, 11 a.m., CBS; Rhode Island at La Salle, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Navy at Army, 11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Stanford at Washington State, noon, Pac-12 Network; Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at USC, 1 p.m., CBS; TCU at Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; SMU at Memphis, 1 p.m., ESPNU; St. John’s at Butler, 1 p.m., Fox; Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 1:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; California at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Penn at Temple, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Virginia at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ESPNU; UMass at VCU, 3:30 p.m., NBC Sportss Network.; Oregon State at Arizona, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Tulane at UConn, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Houston at South Florida, 5 p.m., ESPNU; DePaul at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Air Force at Nevada, 7 p.m., EPNU; Oregon at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
NBA Basketball — Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Los Angeles Lakers at Houston, 5:30 p.m., ABC.
Tennis — Australian Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2, and midnight, ESPN.
Golf — LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Desert Classic, noon, Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 4 p.m., Golf Channel
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFL Football — NFC Championship Game, Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans, noon, Fox; AFC Championship Game, New England at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m., CBS.
Tennis — Australian Open (round of 16), 6 p.m. and midnight, ESPN2.
Men’s College Basketball — Providence at Marquette, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Florida State at Boston College, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Duquesne at George Washington, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Web.com Tour The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Desert Classic, noon, Golf Channel.
Skiing — World Cup men’s downhill from Switzerland, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Monday, Jan. 21
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Maryland at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; American at Boston University, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Jackson State at Texas State, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Creighton at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Marshall at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Iowa State at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA Basketball — New Orleans at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., TNT.
Golf — Web.com Tour The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, 11 a.m., Golf Channel.