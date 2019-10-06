Today

High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).

Baseball — Playoffs, Houston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Atlanta at St. Louis, noon, TBS (if necessary); Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, 3:40 p.m., TBS (if necessary); New York Yankees at Minnesota, 5:40 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

NFL Football — Cleveland at San Francisco, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

High School Volleyball — Junction City at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).

Baseball — Playoffs, Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; New York Yankees at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

NBA Preseason — Dallas at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Portland, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

Gymnastics — World Championships, 5:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

Hockey — San Jose at Nashville, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 4, Washington at Connecticut, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Baseball — Playoffs, St. Louis at Atlanta, 2 p.m., TBS; Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 5:30 p.m., TBS.

College Football — Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

NBA Preseason — New Orleans at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Hockey — New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Los Angeles at Vancouver, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

