Today
NFL Preseason — Oakland at Arizona, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Detroit, noon, Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series: Caribbean vs. Australia, 10 a.m., ESPN; New England vs. Southeast, noon, ESPN; Asia Pacific vs. Latin America, 2 p.m., ESPN; Midwest vs. Great Lakes, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 8:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour BMW Championship, noon, Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series The UNOH 200, qualifying at 4 p.m. and race at 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Tennis — Western & Southern Open round of 16, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Friday, Aug. 16
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Toronto, 4 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — World Series, Europe/Africa vs. Japan, 11 a.m.; West vs. Southwest, 1 p.m.; Mexico vs. Canada, 3 p.m.; and Northwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 5 p.m., all on ESPN.
American Legion Baseball — AAA World Series, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., ESPNU.
Preseason Football — Chicago at New York Giants, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Tennis — Western & Southern Open quarterfinals, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — Korn Ferry Tor Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 8:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour BMW Championship, noon, Golf Channel; U.S. Amateur, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
WNBA Basketball — New York at Dallas, 5 p.m., and Atlanta at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Saturday, Aug. 17
NFL Preseason — Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m., NFL Network; Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network; Dallas at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m., NFL Network.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Toronto, noon, Root Sports; Houston at Oakland, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Milwaukee at Washington, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Little League Baseball — World Series, international elimination games at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and U.S. Elimination Game at 5 p.m., ESPN.
American Legion Baseball — AAA World Series, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Tennis — Western & Southern Open semifinals, 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — PGA Tour The BMW Championship, 9 a.m. and noon, Golf Channel; U.S. Amateur, noon, Fox; PGA Tour Champions Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 2 p.m., Golf Channel.
Major League Soccer — Seattle at Los Angeles Galaxy, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Big 3 Basketball — Week 9 from Dallas, noon, CBS.