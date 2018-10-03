Today
Major League Baseball — American League Wild Card game, Oakland at New York Yankees, 5 p.m., TBS.
Hockey — Boston at Washington, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Anaheim at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — LPGA Tour UL International Crown, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Major League Baseball — Playoffs: Colorado at Milwaukee, 2 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers, 5:37 p.m., MLB Network.
NFL Football — Indianapolis at New England, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.
College Football — Georgia State at Troy, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; Tulsa at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 5 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Safeway Open, 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour UL International Crown, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Nashville at New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Philadelphia at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, Oct. 5
High School Football — Redmond at North Bend, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Marshfield at Junction City, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM); Illinois Valley at Bandon, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Santiam Christian at Siuslaw, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM); Gold Beach at Toledo, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM); Brookings-Harbor at Douglas, 7 p.m., KURY (5.3 FM).
Major League Baseball — Cleveland at Houston, 8 a.m., TBS; Colorado at Milwaukee, 1:15 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:37 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Oakland or New York Yankees at Boston, TBA.
College Football — Dartmouth at Yale, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Georgia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m., ESPN; Middle Tennessee at Marshfield, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Utah at BYU, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA Preseason — Sacramento at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Delaware 400 qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Formula One Honda Japanese Grand Prix qualifying, 10 p.m., ESPN2; NHRA AAA Texas FallNationals qualifying, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 5 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Safeway Open, 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour UL International Crown, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.