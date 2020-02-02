Today

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

High School Girls Basketball — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Elmira, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Waldport at Toledo, 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille at North Douglas, 6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Elmira, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Waldport at Toledo, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille at North Douglas, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

No local events scheduled.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0